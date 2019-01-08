‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Originally Featured Much More of Miles’ Roommate

0

While Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might be a dream come true for anyone waiting for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to finally get his due on the big screen, some might have noticed a key component of the character was missing: Ganke Lee, Miles’ best friend, roommate, and occasional crimefighting sidekick. Well, technically, he’s there [via Slashfilm]: the new book “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art of the Movie” confirms that Miles’ unnamed roommate—who doesn’t speak throughout the film and really only exists to faint at the sight of Spider-Ham–is ya boy Ganke The Awesome.

Interestingly enough, Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Phil Lord revealed the character originally played a much larger part in the story, but the creative team scaled back after Jacob Batalon‘s Ned from Spider-Man: Homecoming took on a lot of Ganke’s character traits as originally created by Brian Bendis and Sara Pichelli.

There was a lot of Ganke in the movie about 18 months ago but when they borrowed so much of Ganke for Ned we worried auds would think we were ripping off Homecoming so we simplified his story and left it for the next movie — philip lord (@philiplord) January 3, 2019

Geek Tyrant shared a piece of concept art from Spider-Verse that shows Ganke originally took part in Miles and Peter B. Parker’s (Jake Johnson) upstate escape from Olivia Octavius (Kathryn Hahn). But worry not, Ganke stans. Production designer Justin k. Thompson told CB the character still has a bright future in a Spider-Verse sequel, which is looking even more likely after the film’s Best Animated Feature Golden Globes win.

“He is one of the most gifted students at the Academy,” Thompson said. “We see him stay up all night working on his quantum entanglement thesis. He’s so single-mindedly focused that he seems completely oblivious to anything his roommate might be up to.”

For more on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, check out the links below: