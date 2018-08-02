‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Directors on Miles Morales, 3D, and the Runtime

0

One of my most anticipated movies of 2018 is the computer-animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Written by Phil Lord and helmed by Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perischetti (writer of The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (writer of 22 Jump Street), the movie takes place in a world where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man, and we’re in for some awesome surprises. In addition, the visuals look like nothing that has been done before and it’s like we’ve entered the pages of a comic book.

The film stars Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Luna Lauren-Valez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

While at this year’s Comic-Con, I got to sit down with directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Perischetti and Rodney Rothman for an exclusive interview at the Collider studio. They talked about the look of the film, how Miles Morales is from a world like ours but not ours, how they have the largest animation crew working on the film in Sony’s history, that you’ll want to see the film in 3D, why test screening an animated movie is hard, how they are already thinking about the post-credits scene, and a lot more.

Peter Ramsey, Bob Perischetti and Rodney Rothman:

What are they allowed to say about the movie?

How did the design of the film happen?

How the film is CG with a few hand drawn flourishes.

How you will want to see the film in 3D.

How Miles Morales is from a world like ours but not ours.

When do they have to be done with the movie?

When do they have to be done with the movie? How they have the largest animation crew in Sony’s history working on the film now. 142 animators.

Have they done any test screenings of the film?

How long was their first cut versus the finished film?

How the studio might want a 90 minute film while the filmmakers might want a longer cut.

Do they know what the post-credits scene will be?

Have they already thought about spinoffs and sequels?

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

