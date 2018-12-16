Every Easter Egg in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

0

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse not only nabbed the highest December opening ever for an animated film, it’s also just a straight-up triumph of a movie. A neon-colored love letter to comic books, the film introduces the world to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as well as a whole host of alt-universe Spideys like Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). Directed by Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, and Bob Persichetti, Spider-Verse‘s acid-trip art style is a blast to just look at, so we completely understand if you missed any of the dozens on dozens of Easter Eggs, comic nods, and shout-outs that pop up over the runtime.

But in case you were still curious, we rounded up all those Easter Eggs we could find. Here’s everything we spotted in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

*Serious SPOILER warning here. We’re talking surprise characters, specific plot points, the after-credits scene, the whole shebang. Thwip out of here if you’re not caught up.*

The Spider-Team

The host of Spider-People who arrive from different universes aren’t exactly a hidden Easter Egg, but they’re all fantastically real characters with their own comic book origins and histories. (Except for Peter B. Parker, of course, who is just a rounder, sadder version of the Peter Parker whose been swinging around New York since 1962).

Spider-Gwen

The character of Gwen Stacy has been around since The Amazing Spider-Man #31 in 1965—she is, unfortunately, best known for dying horribly at the hands of the Green Goblin—but the Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, a “What If?” scenario where Gwen was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, first popped up in Edge of Spider-Verse #2, written by Jason Latour and penciled by Robbi Rodriguez.

Spider-Man Noir

The Spider-Man of Earth-90214 was created by writer David Hine and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico for the series Spider-Man: Noir in 2009. A darker take on the character, Noir‘s Peter Parker fights crime during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Peni Parker / Sp//dr

First appearing in Edge of Spider-Verse #5 from artist Jake Wyatt and writer Gerard Way, Peni Parker of Earth-14512 adopted the Sp//dr suit—a robotic vehicle powered by a radioactive spider—from her father, who died in an explosion while acting as his universe’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Ham

It can get weirder. Real name Peter Porker—because of course it is—Spider-Ham is actually the oldest of the alt-Spideys, first appearing in 1983’s Marvel Tails Starring Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham by writer Tom DeFalco and artist Mark Armstrong.