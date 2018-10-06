‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Footage Review: We’ve Seen the First 35 Minutes

0

As part of the film’s panel at New York Comic-Con, Sony Pictures unveiled the first 35 minutes of the highly anticipated animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse today—and we were in attendance. Directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Perschietti, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord (who also produces the film alongside Chris Miller), Into the Spider-Verse introduces a Spider-Man movie unlike any we’ve seen before. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the protagonist, a young Spider-Man just learning the ropes. But he suddenly gains access to the multi-verse, where he comes into contact with a variety of other Spider-People—Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and even Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

Lord and Miller said they were given the opportunity to craft the story of Spider-Verse from the ground-up, precisely because there had been so many onscreen iterations of Spider-Man before. Lord said during the panel that they agreed to make the film only if their hero could be MIles Morales instead of the traditional Spider-Man Peter Parker. Luckily, Sony acquiesced

The film also boasts a unique animation style that aims to bring a comic book to life in a way no one’s ever tried before. So on top of being ambitious from a storytelling perspective, Into the Spider-Verse also pushes the boundaries of the animation medium.

Watch Collider’s own Dorian Parks run down his reaction to the footage in the video above. The film also features the voices of Mahershala Ali, Bryan Tyree Henry, Liev Schreiber, and Lily Tomlin. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on December 14th.