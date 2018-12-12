Exclusive: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Filmmakers Detail the Making of the Film in 30-Minute Q&A

0

I could talk about movies all day long. Honestly, every single time I get to sit down with a filmmaker to talk about what he or she created, my movie-loving heart is full. This Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Q&A might be one of my favorite conversations of the year though. Not only is it a joy to talk about an exceptional film that adds to the existing Spider-Man brand and also includes some absolutely stunning animation innovations, but on this particular night, we got to share that movie and this Q&A with a theater full of fans, and getting to celebrate that communal love for the Spider-Man legacy was really something special.

After our exclusive screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, we were joined by write-producer Phil Lord, producer Chris Miller, director Bob Persichetti, director Peter Ramsey and writer-director Rodney Rothman to discuss how they brought Miles Morales’ (voiced by Shameik Moore) story to the big screen. The movie doesn’t hit theaters until December 14th but don’t worry; this conversation is spoiler free and largely focuses on developing the script and the animation techniques. The group also spoke about creating their Stan Lee cameo, their favorite Easter eggs to keep an eye out for, why they’re so excited to share their interpretation of Spider-Man with the world, and so much more. You can watch the entire Q&A in the video player above and check out a full breakdown of the conversation below: