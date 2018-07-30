Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore on ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and Miles Morales

0

One of my most anticipated movies of 2018 is the computer-animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Written by Phil Lord and helmed by Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perischetti (writer of The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (writer of 22 Jump Street), the movie takes place in a world where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man and we’re in for some awesome surprises. In addition, the visuals look like nothing that has been done before and it’s like we’ve entered the pages of a comic book.

The film stars Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Luna Lauren-Valez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

While at this year’s Comic-Con, I got to sit down with Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore for an exclusive interview at the Collider studio. They talked about the look of the film, how the movie is an introduction to Miles Morales, how the studio will give you a list of talking points and Johnson only looks at the “don’t” part of the list, and a lot more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, they played “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore:

What has it been like talking about Into the Spider-Verse without saying anything?

How the studio will give you a list of talking points and Jake Johnson only looks at the “Don’t” part of the list.

How much did they know about the look of the film?

How the movie is an introduction to Miles Morales.

How the film is going to be something you want to see in 3D.

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

What TV show would they like to guest star on? Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared them as a kid?

What do they collect?

What movie or TV show props do they own?

What TV show have you watched all the way through more than once?

What’s their background photo on their phone?

What’s the most they’ve spent on sneakers or shoes?

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

