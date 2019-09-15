Exclusive: Check Out Mondo and Martin Ansin’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Poster

0

I think we can all agree that one of the best films of 2018 was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While people love to passionately debate every major movie online, one of the few things the majority agreed on was Spider-Verse was incredible and one of those rare films that did everything right. Written by Phil Lord and directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman, the movie takes place in a world where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man. The film stars Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Luna Lauren-Valez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

With MondoCon starting later today in Austin, TX, I’m beyond excited to premiere Mondo’s awesome Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse poster by Martin Ansin. Unlike the majority of Mondo posters that are incredibly difficult to purchase, this Spider-Verse poster will be a timed edition that goes on sale at 8am PST today at mondotees.com and will be available through Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 11:59pm CT.

Here’s what Martin Ansin had to say about the poster:

“I remember watching the first trailer for it, and it was so hyper and fast and layered that I thought that if I ever got to do a poster for Spider-Verse, I would have to fit all those visuals in there. I don’t think I could come up with a minimal design that also feels like the movie, it’s just so rich and detailed… the challenge was in finding a way to compose the poster to make all those characters fit together.”

The poster is 24”x36” and will be printed by DL Screenprinting. The cost is $60.

Check out the poster below and if you’re in the Austin area, I definitely suggest checking out MondoCon.