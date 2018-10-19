Gorgeous ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Footage Revealed in Post Malone Music Video

0

Recording artists Post Malone and Swae Lee have released their music video for “Sunflower”, an original song recorded for the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it’s packed full of new footage from the movie. Even if you’re not a fan of the song, this is worth watching just to get an extended look at the gorgeous, wholly unique visual style of Into the Spider-Verse. This is one you’re gonna want to see on a big screen.

Directed by Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perschietti (The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (22 Jump Street), written by Phil Lord, and produced by Lord and Chris Miller, Into the Spider-Verse revolves around Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who’s struggling to learn the ropes as Spider-Man, only to fall into an alternate universe where he comes face to face with multiple Spider-People, including a middle-aged Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) who serves as his mentor. While there are no doubt even more surprises in store, we’ve already gotten glimpses of Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), and each looks exactly as if they could carry a whole movie unto themselves.

While Into the Spider-Verse doesn’t technically connect to any of Sony’s existing live-action Spider-Man films—be they Spider-Man: Homecoming or Venom—it does open up the possibility for an entire universe of animated Spider-Man movies on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Lord and Miller already took a stab at this with The LEGO Movie universe, although LEGO Batman Movie and LEGO Ninjago Movie both performed markedly lower at the box office than The LEGO Movie. That said, one imagines a Spider-Gwen movie has the potential to be a massive hit, especially when live-action Spider-Man films are more limited in scope and scale.

For now, take a look at the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse footage below. The film opens in theaters on December 14th.