‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’: Meet the Other Spider-People in a New Sneak Peek

Sony has released a new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sneak peek. Shameik Moore (The Get Down) stars as the voice of Miles Morales, who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man in this origin story. The film finds Morales discovering a multi-verse that features multiple Spider-Men, which is how we get Jake Johnson‘s Peter Parker and some other spider-surprises.

I’m both incredibly excited for this movie, and I kind of keep forgetting it exists, which is my fault rather than the fault of the marketing. To be fair to Sony, they’ve got a bit of a hurdle to clear here because there may be a point of Spider-Man oversaturation. If you’re the average moviegoer, in the last 15 years you’ve seen Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, a reboot with The Amazing Spider-Man movies, another reboot with Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man, and now there’s an animated Spider-Man that’s pointing out how many other Spider-People there are. This sneak in particular introduces us to Spider-Gwen, Spider-Noir, Peni Parker, and Spider-Ham. But in an odd way, these other characters just make the universe feel more vibrant and distinct from what we’ve seen before. I hope that this gambit pays off because Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse looks like a total blast.

Check out the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sneak peek below. Directed by Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perschietti (writer of The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (writer of 22 Jump Street), the film also stars Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry as Aaron and Jefferson Davis, Miles’ uncle and father respectively, with Liev Schreiber as the villain Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Luna Lauren-Valez as Miles’ mother Rio, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, and Nicolas Cage as the Great Depression-era “noir” take on the Spider-Man character, the film opens in theaters on December 14th.

