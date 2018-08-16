Nicolas Cage to Go Full-Noir in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

0

Nicolas Cage is getting into the superhero game later this year with Sony’s animated Marvel feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But Cage rarely restricts himself to simply performing a role as written; he’s got to inject 100% Cage into each and every part he plays. So while it remains to be seen just how big a role he’ll have in the big-screen retelling of Miles Morales’ spider-journey, Cage is going to make the most of it.

We’ve known for a little while now that Cage would be playing another Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, but he recently went into some detail about just how he’s shaping that character. Unsurprisingly, it’s going to be Epic Cage.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14th and also features the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, and Liev Schreiber.

Here’s what Cage had to say about his character in a chat with EW:

“There are multiple Spider-Men in different dimensions that are kind of colliding together. My character’s Spider-Man Noir. He’s really Peter Parker from the ’30s. I tried to channel those noir films with [Humphrey] Bogart, and have those kinds of sounds that he might make with [James] Cagney, or Edward G. Robinson, that kind of way of talking. I tried to give the character that. It was a lot of fun. I think it should be quite funny. The movie definitely has a sense of humor, and that’s a good thing because it’s good for the whole family.”

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to hear Cage going full-noir in this one. It’s sure to be one for the (C)ages.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

