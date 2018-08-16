Nicolas Cage to Go Full-Noir in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Facebook Messenger

Nicolas Cage is getting into the superhero game later this year with Sony’s animated Marvel feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But Cage rarely restricts himself to simply performing a role as written; he’s got to inject 100% Cage into each and every part he plays. So while it remains to be seen just how big a role he’ll have in the big-screen retelling of Miles Morales’ spider-journey, Cage is going to make the most of it.

We’ve known for a little while now that Cage would be playing another Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, but he recently went into some detail about just how he’s shaping that character. Unsurprisingly, it’s going to be Epic Cage.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14th and also features the voices of Shameik MooreJake JohnsonHailee SteinfeldMahershala Ali, and Liev Schreiber.

Here’s what Cage had to say about his character in a chat with EW:

“There are multiple Spider-Men in different dimensions that are kind of colliding together. My character’s Spider-Man Noir. He’s really Peter Parker from the ’30s. I tried to channel those noir films with [Humphrey] Bogart, and have those kinds of sounds that he might make with [James] Cagney, or Edward G. Robinson, that kind of way of talking. I tried to give the character that. It was a lot of fun. I think it should be quite funny. The movie definitely has a sense of humor, and that’s a good thing because it’s good for the whole family.”

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to hear Cage going full-noir in this one. It’s sure to be one for the (C)ages.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Image via Sony Pictures

Image via Sony Pictures

