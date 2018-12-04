Phil Lord & Chris Miller on How They Made ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Look So Good

0

-

Get ready for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Not only is the film a fantastic celebration of Spider-Man and what it means to wear the mask, but it also offers up a hilarious and heartfelt story of a teenager trying to find his place and embrace what makes him special. And then, on top of all that, the film also marks a major breakthrough for animation. You know all that talk about the movie feeling like a comic book? It’s true! In fact, the team behind the film takes that technique above and beyond, with every single frame of the movie beautifully designed with unprecedented style and purpose.

In case you couldn’t tell, I love the movie, so getting the opportunity to sit down with producer Chris Miller and write-producer Phil Lord was a real treat. I suspect no amount of time would be good enough to cover the entirety of this animation process, but we did get the chance to talk about the new tools developed to bring Into the Spider-Verse to screen, assembling the trio of directors, and who Lord and Miller would name the “unsung heroes” of the production. You can hear about all of that in this video interview and if you’re looking for even more on the making of the film, be sure to keep an eye out for cast interviews as well as the full Q&A from our recent screening at the ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood with Lord, Miller and directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters nationwide on December 14th. For a whole lot of Into the SpiderVerse love, check out Matt Goldberg’s review of the film right here.

Chris Miller & Phil Lord:

Have they named this style of animation?

The new software required for an animated movie like this.

Teasing the future of the Multi-Verse on the big screen.

Putting together the trio of directors – Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman.

Lord and Miller name the “unsung heroes” of Into the Spider-Verse .

. What does the term “Oscar movie” mean to them?

Here is the official synopsis for the film: