L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Screening & Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of seeing awesome movies before they’re in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area December 3rd? And, finally, would you like to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for free and then participate in a Q&A with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On Monday, December 3rd at 7pm at the ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas and Sony Pictures Animation for an early screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and after the screening ends, Perri Nemiroff will be moderating a Q&A with Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Before it’s in Theaters!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday December 1st and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is at the ArcLight Hollywood on December 3rd at 7pm.

I got to see Spider-Verse last night and it’s incredible. As a lifelong fan of Spider-Man, the film did everything right and it’s visually like nothing you have ever seen. Everyone involved in the making of the film deserves a round of applause. And you should definitely stay in your seats until the very end of the credits…

Finally, I’ve been to a lot of movies theaters around the world and I can honestly say ArcLight Cinemas is easily one of the best theater chains on the planet. Every single time I go see a film at an ArcLight theater the picture and sound is perfect and I never have to deal with problems like the lights being on inside the theater or the sound not in stereo. If you live near an ArcLight, I strongly recommend checking them out. For more on ArcLight, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For more on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, click here for all our previous coverage.