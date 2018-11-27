‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel and Spinoff in the Works at Sony Animation

0

Sony Pictures Animation is feeling confident as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse prepares to swing into theaters. Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender) has been tapped to direct a sequel to the animated superhero movie, while Lauren Montgomery (Batman: Year One) is in negotiations to direct a spinoff led by the female heroes in Spider-Man universe.

THR and Deadline report that Bek Smith, a writer on the CBS series Zoo, has been tapped to write the female-centric spinoff, which is expected to focus on three generations of women (likely including Spider-Gwen) with Spidey powers. Other possible characters include Spider-Woman, Spider-Girl, Madame Web and Silk. Amy Pascal will produce the spinoff, while Spider-Verse producers and co-writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are expected to return in some creative capacity along with Avi Arad.

As for the Spider-Verse sequel, Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) will write the script, which will explore the further adventures of Miles Morales, as voiced by Shameik Moore. Dos Santos inherits the directorial reins from Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. The animation veteran has been busy working on Netflix’s Voltron series, while Montgomery also worked on Voltron in addition to co-directing the animated movies Batman: Year One and Superman/Batman: Apocalypse for DC.

While many comic book fans questioned whether Sony could successfully launch its own Marvel universe beyond Spider-Man, the studio proved the doubters wrong with its Tom Hardy starrer Venom, which has grossed more than $822 million worldwide despite a 29 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The studio is also developing a Kraven the Hunter movie and a film based on Morbius the Living Vampire that has Jared Leto attached to star. And let’s not forget that Tom Holland will return as the web-slinger in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters on July 5, 2019.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens on Dec. 14 against Universal’s big-budget gamble Mortal Engines, the Clint Eastwood crime drama The Mule and Barry Jenkins‘ drama If Beale Street Could Talk, and while there’s plenty of family fare (Aquaman, Bumblebee, Mary Poppins Returns) coming down the pike, there are no other animated films slated to open this Christmas, so Spidey’s box office receipts should be robust.