First ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals Miles Morales’ Big-Screen Debut

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has arrived, following its premiere at the Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The movie features Shameik Moore of Netflix’s The Get Down as the voice of Miles Morales, the young African-American man who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man in Brian Michael Bendis‘ run of comics. Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry will voice Aaron and Jefferson Davis, the thieving brothers who become crucial figures in Morales’ rise to become the beloved web-slinger. Liev Schreiber will voice the main villain of the movie, which is directed by Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey, director of Rise of the Guardians, and Bob Perischetti, who wrote the latest adaptation of The Little Prince that Netflix released in 2016. Chris Miller and Phil Lord serve as producers, while only Lord has a screenwriting credit.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse looks much better than it ever needed to. The style and design that is on display in this short tease of the animated film is vibrant and immediately engaging on a visual level, showing a genuine sense of personality to the production. Story wise, there’s nothing here but the introduction of Morales (and what looks like the death of a beloved character) but that’s more than enough in this instance. Okay, there’s also the quickest of glances at what looks to be a caped villain in one shot. Regardless of the narrative implications, there’s a potent sense of gracefulness in this footage, something that already speaks well for what the creative team has been up to over the last year. You can already count me in for this, and tou can check out the trailer and official synopsis right below.

Here’s the trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: