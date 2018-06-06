New Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Reveals Lord and Miller’s Take on Spidey

0

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The animated film features Shameik Moore of Netflix’s The Get Down as the voice of Miles Morales, the young African-American man who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man in Brian Michael Bendis‘ run of comics. Phil Lord wrote the screenplay for the film, which finds Morales discovering a multi-verse that features multiple Spider-Men, which is how we get Jake Johnson‘s Peter Parker. Additionally, Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry voice Aaron and Jefferson Davis, the latter of whom is Miles’ father.

In the director’s chair is a trio of talented filmmakers: Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perischetti (writer of The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (writer of 22 Jump Street). Lord and Christopher Miller are producing the film alongside Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg.

First and foremost, this thing looks absolutely stunning. The animation style is refreshing and unique, and it pops with lots of color and stuttered movement that evokes the comics panels off of which it’s based. But it also serves a purpose, as the exaggerated style drills down the idea of a multi-verse and further makes Into the Spider-Verse stand out at a time when general audiences may be a little confused as to what Spider-Man is now, between the Marvel Studios-produced Tom Holland movies and Sony’s own little Spider-Man universe that kicks off with Venom.

The story itself also looks delightful, as we see Peter Parker takes Miles Morales under his wing and essentially teaches him how to be Spider-Man. And then there’s that cameo at the end, which teases there are plenty more surprises in store.

Sony also announced the full voice cast, including the fact that Liev Schreiber is playing the villain Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld is Spider-Gwen, Luna Lauren-Valez is Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin is Aunt May.

Check out the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer below. The film opens in theaters on December 14th.