‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Breakdown: Ultimate Goblin, Prowler and Kingpin

As Miles Morales himself says in the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer, “In your universe, there’s only one Spider-Man. But there is another universe. It looks and sounds like yours, but it’s not.” Welcome to Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Universe, friends. Also known as Earth-1610, the Ultimate run of comics served in part to introduce Miles Morales as Spider-Man back in 2011 after the death of Peter Parker in a completely separate continuity from Marvel’s Earth-616 main story line. Though many of the characters in the Ultimate universe merged into the mainstream universe in the comics in recent years, it looks like Into the Spider-Verse is more than happy to play in the Ultimate world.

That goes a long way towards explaining the comic book craziness that’s going on in this new trailer. Not only does Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, existing as the OG wall-crawler, web-swing alongside Miles Morales in this world, but Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Gwen joins the party as well. (How many more spider-people are there? As the trailer teased, we’ll find out more at Comic-Con!) But while spider-themed superheroes are all well and good, they need some ultimate villains to contend with for the good of the story. A trio of them are teased in this very trailer, but since the Ultimate Universe is slightly less well known, we wanted to break down just what they’re all about.

Starring Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Luna Lauren-Valez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on December 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse :