Collider Crash Course: Who Is Miles Morales?

Sony’s Untitled Animated Spider-Man Project may not have a logo, a cast, or even a logline yet, but it does have a lead character: Peter Parker! Wait … sorry, force of habit. MILES MORALES! The relatively new character in the wall-crawler’s canon will make his big-screen debut in animated form, marking a very exciting time for the Spider-Man franchise. The animated feature—which is set for release on December 21, 2018—has Bob Persichetti (The Little Prince) and Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) onboard to direct, working from a script written by The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street co-director Phil Lord. Indeed, During the initial stages of development Sony hopes that Lord and Chris Miller would direct, but the two soon after signed on to helm Lucasfilm’s untitled Han Solo spinoff, so they’re mighty busy at the moment.

While Spidey is being reintroduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland, Sony’s plan to bring the web crawler onto the big screen through animation is a fun but experimental way to treat the iconic superhero. The troubling thing about this, many people may not be aware of Miles Morales. For those of you who have not hear of him before, have no fear! Collider Crash Course has you covered.

