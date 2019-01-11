Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Images of Sideshow’s Miles Morales Premium Format Figure

0

As a big fan of Sideshow, I’m happy to be able to premiere an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look, at Sideshow’s new Miles Morales Premium Format Figure. Inspired by the comic book Ultimate incarnations of Miles Morales and Venom, this limited-edition 17” statue features a gravity defying Miles, leaping over the gaping jaws of the gruesomely gooey symbiote. Sideshow Art Director, David Igo said:

“We wanted to make something really dynamic and exciting, with a lot of movement, but also a story to tell. On one hand it’s a kickass Spidey vaulting over the Ultimate Venom symbiote, who doesn’t love THAT!? But when you see the (Exclusive) alternate unmasked portrait you get a sense of how young Miles is, his determined expression, the weight of the responsibility that comes with those spider-powers. A lot of love went into bringing this to life. We had a really great crew working on this project. While it always takes a village, Steve Lord provided the original design and the majority of the sculpt effort as well!”

The Sideshow Exclusive version, with an alternate unmasked portrait, is limited to only 500 pieces and available for pre-order now, priced at $535, via: https://side.show/milesm

Check out a ton of pics below and here’s a bit more info from the Sideshow website: