Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Images of Sideshow’s Miles Morales Premium Format Figure

As a big fan of Sideshow, I’m happy to be able to premiere an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look, at Sideshow’s new Miles Morales Premium Format Figure. Inspired by the comic book Ultimate incarnations of Miles Morales and Venom, this limited-edition 17” statue features a gravity defying Miles, leaping over the gaping jaws of the gruesomely gooey symbiote. Sideshow Art Director, David Igo said:
“We wanted to make something really dynamic and exciting, with a lot of movement, but also a story to tell. On one hand it’s a kickass Spidey vaulting over the Ultimate Venom symbiote, who doesn’t love THAT!? But when you see the (Exclusive) alternate unmasked portrait you get a sense of how young Miles is, his determined expression, the weight of the responsibility that comes with those spider-powers. A lot of love went into bringing this to life. We had a really great crew working on this project. While it always takes a village, Steve Lord provided the original design and the majority of the sculpt effort as well!”
The Sideshow Exclusive version, with an alternate unmasked portrait, is limited to only 500 pieces and available for pre-order now, priced at $535, via: https://side.show/milesm
Check out a ton of pics below and here’s a bit more info from the Sideshow website:
The Spider-Man Miles Morales Premium Format™ Figure measures 17” tall, as Miles vaults over the gaping jaws of the villainous Ultimate Venom. As the sinister symbiote tries to take a bite out of the teenaged hero, creeping purple tendrils and a monstrous pink tongue curl upwards to snare the Ultimate Spider-Man in this terrifying trap.
-
With his spider-like agility, Miles Morales leaps into action with his distinct spider-style. The polystone figure has a sculpted sleek black costume with raised red webbing details on the head, shoulders, and gloved hands. Miles’ striking suit has the classic Spider-Man symbol on the chest, with his own unique logo displayed across the back. His mask also features the iconic white eye lenses seen across the Spider-Verse to hide heroic identities.
-
The Exclusive edition of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Premium Format™ Figure includes an alternate, unmasked portrait and a swap-out left hand clutching his mask. Miles has a look of determination on his face, understanding the great responsibility that accompanies his spider-powers.