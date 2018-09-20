‘Spider-Man’ Becomes the Fastest-Selling Game Ever for PlayStation 4

0

Pretty much from the moment I got home from TIFF, I’ve been playing Spider-Man for PlayStation 4. It’s the Spider-Man game I’ve been hoping for since Spider-Man 2 came out way back in 2004. And it looks like I was far from the only one excited for this game as Variety reports that Insomiac’s game has become the fastest-selling first-party title for PlayStation 4, dethroning this year’s previous record-holder, God of War. The superhero title has moved 3.3 million copies, which roughly translates to roughly translates to $198 million over an opening weekend, which isn’t too shabby.

“Our expectations are always set at the highest levels,” Stephen Turvey, PlayStation’s global senior vice president of sales and head of North America business operations, told USA Today. “It’s met and exceeded all expectations. I think the company and the campus and our fans are super proud of it.”

I’m about 2/3rds of the way through the game, and it’s been a blast. Yes, it can be a bit repetitive in the tasks you have to do, but rarely have I been infuriated or bored (although Insomniac missed the memo that stealth missions are bad and need to die). The story is surprisingly strong, and it really nails not only the strength of being Spider-Man, but the futility of being Peter Parker. While I love what the MCU has done with the character by bringing him back to high school, the video game nails the aspect of the guy who can’t catch a break even though he spends his days and nights helping people.

I’m hoping to finish the game some time next week, but I won’t have long to wait long for new content. The first DLC, The Heist, which features Black Cat, is due to arrive in October with more DLC arriving in November and December. It’s good to know that when I need to take a break from Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man will be waiting for me.