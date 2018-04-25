Watch: Spider-Man Gets a New Suit (or Two) in a Promo for the PS4 Game

0

In a bit of support between Spider-Man’s appearance in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War this week and in Sony’s upcoming PS4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man this September, a new promo is showing off a trio of Spidey suits. One you’ll recognize as Peter Parker’s alter ego’s Spider-Man-about-town getup, while another should be familiar to fans of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The third, however, is a bit of an upgrade and should draw some envious glances from fellow superheroes and supervillains alike.

Now, to get this third suit (and likely more that are to come), you’re going to have to go ahead and pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man so that you have access to those threads when the game arrives on September 7th. More information on the various pre-order choices and editions of the game will be rolling out this summer, but for now, you can get a look at the latest addition to the anticipated action game.

Check out Spidey’s old and new threads in the promo below:

Pre-Order Marvel’s Spider-Man and get instant access to the Iron Spider Suit, inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available September 7, 2018 – only on PlayStation. Watch Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War in theaters April 27. #InfinityWar

Here’s a look at some of the things a pre-order gets you:

Pre-order any edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man today to receive these pre-order bonuses!

Spidey Suit Pack* – Gain instant in-game access to three suits that alter your appearance and unlock new suit abilities. (*Check back as more Spidey Suits are unveiled!)

– Gain instant in-game access to three suits that alter your appearance and unlock new suit abilities. (*Check back as more Spidey Suits are unveiled!) Skill Points – Get a head start on your web slinging experience by having skill points to unlock abilities from the start of the game like active finishers, web grab or faster web swinging.

– Get a head start on your web slinging experience by having skill points to unlock abilities from the start of the game like active finishers, web grab or faster web swinging. Early Unlock of a Spider-Drone Gadget – Unleash a mobile Spider-Drone to distract and web your enemies.

– Unleash a mobile Spider-Drone to distract and web your enemies. Spider-Man PS4 Custom Theme – Customize your PS4 with artwork from legendary comic book artist Adi Granov.

– Customize your PS4 with artwork from legendary comic book artist Adi Granov. Spider-Man PSN Avatar – Represent your PSN profile online with the bold White Spider icon for your PSN avatar.

There’s also a Collector’s Edition available:

Collector’s Edition* (*while supplies last) includes:

Full game

Custom Steelbook

White Spider Sticker

Mini Artbook – Contains unique, early-look concepts and unreleased artwork

Collector’s Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man Statue by Gentle Giant

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps – consists of three-post launch story chapters featuring new characters and missions. Users will receive DLC by March 2019.

