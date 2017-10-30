New ‘Spider-Man’ PlayStation 4 Trailer Digs into the Game’s Story

0

As a huge fan of the Spider-Man 2 video game, I’ve got high hopes for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4. It’s a console exclusive built from the ground up, so rather than the developers racing to meet the release of a tie-in property or just churn out another title because they have the license, it seems like everyone involved is really trying to make the best Spider-Man game ever, and judging by what we saw earlier this year, it looks like they’re on the right track.

Today, Sony revealed a new Spider-Man trailer, but for those looking to dig into the gameplay, you’re going to be disappointed. Instead, this trailer focuses more on the story and the various conflicts Peter Parker will face in this upcoming game. On the one hand, I understand why Sony and the developer, Insomniac, released this trailer. In the wake of a massively successful Spider-Man movie, you need to let people know that this is different and not an adaptation. However, for people who are already on board, it doesn’t assuage the main complaint of the previous trailer, which is that it was very heavy on quicktime events.

The appeal of a Spider-Man game is letting you play as Spidey, not pressing X to see a neat cut scene. This trailer is pretty much all cut scenes, so here’s hoping our next look will be more about the gameplay. I’m hoping that they’ll be able to clear the bar set by Spider-Man 2, which came out over a decade ago.

Check out the Marvel’s Spider-Man trailer below. The game is due out on PlayStation 4 in 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s Spider-Man: