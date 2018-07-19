Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Story Trailer Reveals New Allies and Antagonists

0

Sony’s Spider-Man will head to PS4 before the Marvel Comics’ character swings back onto the big screen in either Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Spider-Man: Far from Home. Today, we got one step closer to being able to control Spidey himself as he web-slings through New York City. Sony used their presence at San Diego Comic Con to drop a new story trailer for the upcoming PS4 exclusive.

It’s looking like Peter Parker may be alone in his quest to defend his hometown against a bunch of super-villains, at least in the costumed sense. As the story trailer reveals, he’ll have some out-of-costume partners along for the ride (here’s hoping there’s no non-powered stealth quests in this game…) but Spidey will also be antagonized by an anti-vigilante task force that’s out for blood. Oh and if you want to dress the superhero up in all kinds of costumes, you’re going to have to go ahead and pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man so that you have access to those threads when the game arrives on September 7th.

Check out the story trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man:

Marvel’s Spider-Man features your favorite web-slinger in a story unlike any before it. Now a seasoned Super Hero, Peter Parker has been busy keeping crime off the streets as Spider-Man. Just as he’s ready to focus on life as Peter, a new villain threatens New York City. Faced with overwhelming odds and higher stakes, Spider-Man must rise up and be greater.

Here's a look at some of the things a pre-order gets you:

Pre-order any edition of Marvel's Spider-Man today to receive these pre-order bonuses!

Spidey Suit Pack – Gain instant in-game access to three suits that alter your appearance and unlock new suit abilities.

Skill Points – Get a head start on your web slinging experience by having skill points to unlock abilities from the start of the game like active finishers, web grab or faster web swinging.

Early Unlock of a Spider-Drone Gadget – Unleash a mobile Spider-Drone to distract and web your enemies.

Spider-Man PS4 Custom Theme – Customize your PS4 with artwork from legendary comic book artist Adi Granov.

Spider-Man PSN Avatar – Represent your PSN profile online with the bold White Spider icon for your PSN avatar.

There's also a Collector's Edition available:

Collector's Edition includes:

Full game

Custom Steelbook

White Spider Sticker

Mini Artbook – Contains unique, early-look concepts and unreleased artwork

Collector's Edition Marvel's Spider-Man Statue by Gentle Giant

Marvel's Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps – consists of three-post launch story chapters featuring new characters and missions. Users will receive DLC by March 2019.

Pre-order before September 7, 2018 to receive all pre-order† bonus content.

Spidey Suit Pack

Skill Points

Early Unlock of a Spider-Drone Gadget

Spider-Man PS4 Custom Theme

Spider-Man PSN Avatar

†These pre-order bonuses apply to pre-orders of any edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Pre-order before September 7, 2018 to receive all pre-order bonus content.

