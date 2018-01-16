Movie Talk: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Set to Appear in ‘Venom’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Kristian Harloff and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- Schnepp reports that Tom Holland has been spotted on the Venom set for the last two days which means he may be appearing in the film contrary to what Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have recently said.
- According to Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to star in Quentin Tarantino’s next film as an aging actor in Los Angeles. The film will be set in the summer of 1969 during the Manson murders.
- In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, Doug Liman stated that a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow could be his next film. He says they’ve handled the scheduling issues and now it’s about locking a script they love.
- Box Office Report: Jumanji came in higher than expected during this MLK weekend. It’s on track to pass Skyall‘s $304.3 million domestic mark which would make it the highest-grossing live action Sony picture outside of its Spider-Man franchise films.
- Deadline is reporting that Chadwick Boseman is set to star in the international thriller Expatriate for Oscar winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The film centers on a plane hijacking in the 1970s.
- Variety reports that Bob Odenkirk is set to produce and star in the action thriller Nobody with John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch serving as executive producers on the film.
- Variety is reporting that Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu has been cast to play Ivan Drago’s son in Creed 2.
