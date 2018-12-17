Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Verse 2′ Story Will Focus on Miles and Gwen

by      December 17, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal reveals that the sequel will focus on a romance between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. It will also launch the Spider-Women sequel.
  • In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, actor Thomas Mann revealed that Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp will use live dogs in the movie.
lady-and-the-tramp-image

Image via Disney

Related Content
Previous Article
2018 Black List Led by Biopics About Founders of Snapchat, Drudge Report
Next Article
Oscars 2019 Shortlists Reveal Visual Effects, Foreign Film, Original Song Contenders
Tags

Latest News

Close