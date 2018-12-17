Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Verse 2′ Story Will Focus on Miles and Gwen

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the #1 spot at the box office this weekend with $35.4 million. Clint Eastwood‘s The Mule took the #2 spot with a haul of $17 million.
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal reveals that the sequel will focus on a romance between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. It will also launch the Spider-Women sequel.
- In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, actor Thomas Mann revealed that Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp will use live dogs in the movie.