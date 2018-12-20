Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson on Making ‘Spider-Verse’ with 5 Different Creative Minds

-
Have you seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse yet? If not, what are you waiting for? The movie is easily one of the best surprises of 2018 with writer-producer Phil Lord, producer Chris Miller, director Bob Persichetti, director Peter Ramsey and writer-director Rodney Rothman bringing the iconic superhero to screen like never before. Not only is the animation style unprecedented, but this particular spin on the Spider-Man lore blows the doors wide open, celebrating the idea, “More than one can wear the mask.”
The movie centers on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a Brooklyn teenager who’s bitten by a radioactive spider and then winds up seeing Spider-Man killed at the hands of Kingpin. A devastating loss of course, but in Into the Spider-Verse, that’s not the end of Spider-Man. Here we’re introduced to the Multi-Verse, meaning there’s a different Spider-Man in each universe. Cue Jake Johnson voicing Peter B. Parker! His version of the webslinger comes from another universe where he’s a bit older, a bit heavier and isn’t exactly feeling the whole “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” thing anymore. But, when Peter B. Parker winds up in Miles’ universe, he’s got to step up and help Miles on his journey to becoming a hero in his own right.
I recently got the chance to chat with both Moore and Johnson, and we covered what it was like working with a trio of directors, whether or not they had the luxury of using props in the sound booth, and more. You can hear about all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and, for more on the film, browse the links below:
- Lily Tomlin on Why ‘Spider-Verse’ Is An Animated Standout, and Great Film Period
- ‘Spider-Verse’: Brian Tyree Henry & Luna Lauren Velez on Making Their First Animated Feature
- Exclusive: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Filmmakers Detail the Making of the Film in 30-Minute Q&A
- Phil Lord & Chris Miller on How They Made ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Look So Good
Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.