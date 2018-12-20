Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson on Making ‘Spider-Verse’ with 5 Different Creative Minds

0

-

Have you seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse yet? If not, what are you waiting for? The movie is easily one of the best surprises of 2018 with writer-producer Phil Lord, producer Chris Miller, director Bob Persichetti, director Peter Ramsey and writer-director Rodney Rothman bringing the iconic superhero to screen like never before. Not only is the animation style unprecedented, but this particular spin on the Spider-Man lore blows the doors wide open, celebrating the idea, “More than one can wear the mask.”

The movie centers on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a Brooklyn teenager who’s bitten by a radioactive spider and then winds up seeing Spider-Man killed at the hands of Kingpin. A devastating loss of course, but in Into the Spider-Verse, that’s not the end of Spider-Man. Here we’re introduced to the Multi-Verse, meaning there’s a different Spider-Man in each universe. Cue Jake Johnson voicing Peter B. Parker! His version of the webslinger comes from another universe where he’s a bit older, a bit heavier and isn’t exactly feeling the whole “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” thing anymore. But, when Peter B. Parker winds up in Miles’ universe, he’s got to step up and help Miles on his journey to becoming a hero in his own right.

I recently got the chance to chat with both Moore and Johnson, and we covered what it was like working with a trio of directors, whether or not they had the luxury of using props in the sound booth, and more. You can hear about all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and, for more on the film, browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: