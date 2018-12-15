Lily Tomlin on Why ‘Spider-Verse’ Is An Animated Standout, and Great Film Period

0

-

You think you’ve seen enough big screen interpretations of Aunt May? Wait until you see the rendition of the character voiced by Lily Tomlin in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The movie puts the spotlight on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore). He’s a teenager living in Brooklyn who’s having a tough time adjusting to his new school, and the added pressure and expectations from his father (Bryan Tyree Henry) don’t help. Complicating matters further, one day, Miles is bitten by a radioactive spider and winds up seeing Peter Parker perish, but not before a portal to other universes opens up and sucks other versions of Spider-Man into Miles’ world. Where does Aunt May fit into all of this? She’s coping with the loss of her nephew while also trying to uphold what he fought for, and support the idea that anyone can wear the mask and fight for what’s right.

With Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hitting theaters nationwide on December 14th, Tomlin took the time to chat about how voice work is becoming more naturalistic, all of the great characters featured in this film, working with the trio of directors, and more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article and for more Into the Spider-Verse coverage, browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: