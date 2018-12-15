‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’: Let’s Talk about that Post-Credits Gag

0

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

If you stick through the credits in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you’ll get a fun joke involving yet another Spider-Man. This time around, it’s Spider-Man 2099. The character was introduced in the comics in 1992, and he’s voiced in the film by none other than Oscar Isaac. Like other 2099 creations, Spider-Man 2099 has his own weird origin. Per Wikipedia:

His secret alter ego is Miguel O’Hara, a brilliant geneticist living in New York in the year 2099 A.D. who is attempting to recreate the abilities of the original Spider-Man in other people and later suffers a related accident that causes half his DNA to be re-written with a spider’s genetic code. O’Hara is the first Latino character to assume the identity of Spider-Man.

First, including the first Latino character as Spider-Man is good nod to the fact that Into the Spider-Verse is all about diversity as it puts Miles Morales—who is part Latino, part African-American—in the lead role. It’s a nice way to note, without making it too big of a deal, that Miles Morales wasn’t the first non-white Spider-Man, and that each step is important even if a character like Spider-Man 2099 is largely a footnote in the character’s history.

This leads to the second Into the Spider-Verse post credits gag that the good folks at Know Your Meme can help us out with when it comes to Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man:

The image comes from episode 19b of the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon, “Double Identity.” In the episode, a villain attempts to impersonate the title hero.

When it shows up on the Internet, the meme usually signifies a “pot calling the kettle black” situation, but for Spider-Verse, it’s a fun way to get in on the gag of the whole movie, which is about various Spider-People running into other Spider-People. And like the reference to the ethnicity of Spider-Man 2099, making a reference to the animated Spider-Man TV series of the 1960s is a nice way for the first animated Spider-Man movie to acknowledge the character’s animated history.

Now as to whether or not Spider-Man 2099 will show up in a sequel to Spider-Verse remains to be seen.