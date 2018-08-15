Heroes: Sony Spider-Verse Splits Up Movies and Changes Direction

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Heroes, Coy Jandreau, Amy Dallen and Hector Navarro discuss the following:

  • Variety is reporting all the changes Sony is making to their Spider-Verse including a series of sequels and standalone films featuring heroes and villains from the Spider-Man universe.
  • Netflix also announced that Prodigy will be the second comic book series franchise that Mark Millar is releasing under Netflix.
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account to focus on her next two projects, but many sites are speculating that it was due to the fan reaction to her Batwoman casting.
  • TVLine is reporting that Jovian Wade has been cast as Victor Stone aka Cyborg for the upcoming Doom Patrol TV series.
  • Hulu announces that Season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways will debut on Dec. 21 and that all the episodes will be released on the same day.
  • Daley Pearson, who played Thor’s roommate in a series of videos around the MCU character, revealed on Twitter that his Darryl character survived Thanos’ snap and wished Thor a happy birthday.
  • The CW released a new poster for the fifth season of The Flash that shows Grant Gustin sporting a brand new Speedster suit.
  • Collider is exclusively reporting that the X-Men: Dark Phoenix reshoots will only be two and a half weeks instead of the rumored 3 months.
  • In an interview with Hey U Guys, Antoine Fuqua revealed that he’s been approached to direct an MCU film.
  • Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray has been released. The panel discusses all the special features on the disc.
  • Twitter Questions
ruby-rose-batwoman

Image via The CW

