‘Spielberg’ Clips: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and More on Getting “The Call”

I don’t know about you, but I’m counting down the hours until Spielberg debuts on HBO on Saturday night. Directed and produced by Susan Lacy, the documentary is the first of its kind that Steven Spielberg has decided to participate in fully, offering a chronicle of the filmmaker’s career through extensive interviews with Spielberg himself, collaborators, friends, and fellow filmmakers. The movie is a deep dive into the process of one of the greatest directors in history, packed to the brim with testimonials from those he’s worked with over the years and candid conversations with the man himself. If you’re a cinephile, this is a must-see.

To make the wait for the film’s debut that much longer, HBO has unveiled two clips online. The first focuses on various actors describing the moment they got “the call” to be in a Spielberg movie. Folks like Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Jude Law, and Liam Neeson recall that first time they were asked to work with Spielberg, and it’s a joy to watch them recount their stories with delight. The second clip has Blanchett and Eric Bana discussing the Spielberg films that influenced them when they were younger, including a vivid recollection from Blanchett about watching Duel way too young.

Check out both clips below. The documentary Spielberg premieres on HBO on Saturday, October 7th and also features interviews with J.J. Abrams, Drew Barrymore, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Brian de Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, David Geffen, Dustin Hoffman, Holly Hunter, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ben Kingsley, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, and Robert Zemeckis.

Spielberg will also be available to stream for free for one month on HBO Now.