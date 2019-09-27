‘Spies in Disguise’: New Trailer for Will Smith and Tom Holland’s Bird-Brained Spy Comedy

0

The new trailer for Spies in Disguise is here, and it’s a stunner. This animated spy/comedy/adventure flick looks absolutely amazing. It kind of has to because ever since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premiered, the bar for action-packed animation has been raised. Complicating factors is Disney’s buyout of the Fox-backed studio which will be in operation until at least the end of the year when Spies in Disguise arrives. But while the new trailer shows off the studio’s incredible ability to animate a clever and kinetic feature, the fact that a main part of the plot features a protagonist–a suave super-spy–turning into a pigeon … that’s undoubtedly going to work against the film’s success. Even Pixar couldn’t quite salvage Brave after such a stunt.

Blue Sky Studios’ animated spy comedy adventure Spies in Disguise stars Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka and is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno. Look for it in theaters on Christmas Day.

Check out the new trailer for Spies in Disguise below:

And here’s the official synopsis for Spies in Disguise:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

