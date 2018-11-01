‘Spies in Disguise’ Trailer Has Will Smith Playing a Super Spy and a Pigeon

0

Blue Sky and 20th Century Fox have released the first trailer for Spies in Disguise. The upcoming animated film features Will Smith as super spy Lance Sterling, who has an array of cool gadgets and tricks at his disposal, all of which become completely worthless when scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) turns Lance into a pigeon.

Here’s the thing about Blue Sky: they’re fine. They don’t make memorable movies, but they had a huge hit with the Ice Age franchise, and that’s largely what they’ve turned out aside from a few other movies like Robots, Rio, Epic, and Ferdinand. It’s about as middle-of-the-road as animated family films get, but sometimes you just need to keep a kid entertained for ninety minutes. I get it. And if what that requires is turning Will Smith into a pigeon, so be it. At the very least, in terms of an animated movie for Smith, it doesn’t have a high bar to clear after the abysmal Shark Tale.

Check out the Spies in Disguise trailer below. The film opens September 13, 2019 and also features the voices of Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spies in Disguise: