Exclusive: Saddle Up! It’s the ‘Spirit Riding Free’ Season 2 Trailer

Earlier this year, DreamWorks Animation took their Oscar-nominated 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and molded it into a version fit for young Netflix viewers with a hankering for horses. Though it’s quite different from its feature-film version–this series features Spirit Jr. after all–the first season of Spirit Riding Free proved to be a refreshing, family-friendly, girl-centric adventure series. Now, fans of Pru, Abigail, Lucky, and their horses Chica Linda, Boomerang, and Spirit (of course) will be happy to hear that those adventures will continue in Season 2!

We’re happy to host the exclusive premiere of the Spirit Riding Free Season 2 trailer. In this first glimpse, we see that Lucky is attempting to follow in her late mother’s footsteps as not just a talented rider but also a showwoman, with the help of a newcomer in town. What does this mean for Lucky and her friends? We’ll find out in a few days!

From executive producer Aury Wallington and co-executive producer Jim Schumann with cast members Amber Frank, Sydney Park, Bailey Gambertoglio, Darcy Rose Byrnes, Nolan North, and Kari Wahlgren, Spirit Riding Free Season 2 rides onto Netflix on September 8th.

Check out our exclusive reveal of the Spirit Riding Free Season 2 trailer below!

It’s almost here! The all-new season of DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free is action-packed, hilarious, and heart-warming. Ride free with the PALs and their new friends on Netflix September 8th!

Here’s the new season’s official synopsis followed by a selection of Season 2 images: