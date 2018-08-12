Collider Kids Exclusive: ‘Spirit Riding Free’ Season 6 Trailer Teases All-New Adventures

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, it’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive trailer reveal for Season 6 of DreamWorks Animation Television’s excellent animated Netflix series, Spirit Riding Free. The adventures in Miradero continue as Pru, Abigail, and Lucky prepare for wedding festivities while trying to keep up with their own steeds and the wild Arabian horses that roam the outskirts of town. And while the new season arrives August 17th, you can get caught up on the story so far (or watch all five seasons again as a refresher) by checking out the show’s Netflix page here. In the meantime, enjoy this early look at Spirit Riding Free!

Here’s our exclusive trailer for Season 6 of DreamWorks and Netflix’s adventurous animated series, Spirit Riding Free: