‘Split 2’: Jason Blum Says the Sequel Will Have a “More Traditional” Budget

One of the biggest surprises of 2017 so far has been Split, not only because of that twist ending, but because the film was made for $9 million and grossed $275 million. The picture marked filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s second time working with produce Jason Blum after 2015’s The Visit, but as those who’ve seen Split know, the final moments reveal that the film actually takes place in the Unbreakable universe and sets up a sequel that will find James McAvoy’s “The Horde” crossing paths with Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson from Shyamalan’s 2000 supernatural thriller.

Universal Pictures has since announced that Shyamalan will indeed be directing a sequel, Glass, with McAvoy, Willis, Jackson, and Split Final Girl Anya Taylor-Joy starring, and the film has already been dated for release in early 2019. But with all of these personalities clashing in one movie, it’s hard to believe Glass will carry the same low-budget mentality of Split. So when Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with Blum recently in anticipation of the Blu-ray release of Get Out, he asked if the budget for Glass might be bigger. That is indeed the case.

“The budget is more traditional, still by Hollywood standards a very low budget, but it is not $5 million.”

As for when filming might begin, Blum revealed that he hasn’t yet seen the script as Shyamalan is still writing, but they’re aiming to begin production this year:

“We hope so, I hope so. We have a release date in January of 2019, so we have to start shooting pretty soon.”

Indeed, Willis and Jackson are both busy guys, so lining those two schedules up is key. Although, since both actors have expressed enthusiasm about reprising their Unbreakable roles in the past, one imagines they’re itching to get back into gear for Glass.