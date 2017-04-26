M. Night Shyamalan Confirms ‘Split 2’, Now Titled ‘Glass’ and Set for 2019 Release

0

Spoilers aplenty for anyone who hasn’t seen Unbreakable or Split.

M. Night Shyamalan has had, and continues to have, one of the most fascinating careers in all of Hollywood. His big break came in the 1999 mystery thriller The Sixth Sense, which cemented Shyamalan as a master of the twist, ironically or not, in pop culture. The filmography gets decidedly more contested after that. For nearly 20 years, cinephiles have argued over the strengths and weaknesses of the writer/director’s work, but the biggest twist yet came just this year with the release of Split, his latest feature effort.

In this thriller, James McAvoy stars as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man afflicted with two dozen personalities, some of which wage an internal war against the others for control of Kevin and the release of a powerful entity known as The Beast. Though Anya Taylor-Joy‘s character Casey Cooke survives an encounter with The Beast for surprising reasons, the biggest twist was this: Split was a sequel to Shyamalan’s 2000 film, Unbreakable, as confirmed by the reveal of Bruce Willis in the new film’s closing moments. Now, Shyamalan has revealed details for the third film in the shared cinematic universe, Glass.

Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy will all star in Glass, due January 18, 2019.

Here’s what Shyamalan had to say:

Okay. Here we go. Finished the new script. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The incomparable @SamuelLJackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol- — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

And the prodigy, @AnyaTaylorJoy will return as Casey Cooke — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

I’m reteaming with my partners @jason_blum and @Universalpics for this crazy comic book thriller. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

And the film is called GLASS… — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

Universal Pictures will release #Glass on January 18, 2019 all over the world. How’s that for not keeping a secret! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

Here’s the newly release synopsis for Glass:

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s UNBREAKABLE and last year’s SPLIT—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: GLASS. From UNBREAKABLE, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from SPLIT are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of SPLIT, GLASS finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

Shyamalan’s Cinematic Universe (The SCU? The Twistyverse?) has emerged as my current favorite shared film experience thanks to its originality, its solid storytelling, and its intention to actually say something worthwhile rather than just splash pretty pictures across the screen. I’m very excited to see what Shyamalan can do with Glass. Whether you feel the same or not, let us know in the comments!