Movie Talk: M. Night Shyamalan Announces ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ Sequel

by      April 26, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, April 26th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Vince McMahon WWE biopic Pandemonium lands at TriStar
  • Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner cast as Timon and Pumbaa in The Lion King
  • Will Smith in talks to star in Gemini Man for Ang Lee
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter
Image via Touchstone

