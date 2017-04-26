Movie Talk: M. Night Shyamalan Announces ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ Sequel

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, April 26th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- M. Night Shyamalan announces Unbreakable and Split sequel
- Jeff Goldblum joins Jurassic World 2
- Star Wars: Episode IX moves back to summer for 2019 release
- Vince McMahon WWE biopic Pandemonium lands at TriStar
- Madonna biopic in the works
- Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner cast as Timon and Pumbaa in The Lion King
- Disney delays Indiana Jones 5, sets Frozen 2 release date
- Will Smith in talks to star in Gemini Man for Ang Lee
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter