Movie Talk: M. Night Shyamalan Announces ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ Sequel

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, April 26th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

M. Night Shyamalan announces Unbreakable and Split sequel

Jeff Goldblum joins Jurassic World 2

Star Wars: Episode IX moves back to summer for 2019 release

Vince McMahon WWE biopic Pandemonium lands at TriStar

Madonna biopic in the works

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner cast as Timon and Pumbaa in The Lion King

Disney delays Indiana Jones 5, sets Frozen 2 release date

Will Smith in talks to star in Gemini Man for Ang Lee

Mail Bag