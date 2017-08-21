‘Glass’ Synopsis Teases the “Culmination” of M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ and ‘Unbreakable’

0

Universal Pictures has released the first official synopsis for Glass as pre-production on the highly anticipated sequel is firmly underway. The film is a follow-up to filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s terrific 2000 film Unbreakable and its secret sequel Split, which hit theaters this past January and quickly became a massive box office and critical success.

While fans had been clamoring for an Unbreakable sequel for years, the final moments of Shyamalan’s seemingly original psychological thriller Split revealed that the entire film was taking place in the same universe as Unbreakable—the final shot found Bruce Willis’ unbreakable David Dunn watching a television news report about the exploits of James McAvoy’s The Beast.

McAvoy reprises his role in Glass as does Split star Anya Taylor-Joy, and they’re joined by Unbreakable’s Willis and Samuel L. Jackson as well as franchise newcomer Sarah Paulson. But if you thought Glass might be kicking off a new series of films, the below synopsis describes this chapter with quite a bit of finality:

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

Filming on Glass begins next month, but the Universal and Blumhouse production isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until January 18, 2019, so we’ve got quite a long wait ahead of us. Although Split came a full 16 years after Unbreakable, so a year and a half should be no sweat for those that have been eagerly anticipating the continued adventures of David Dunn and Elijah Price.