M. Night Shyamalan Talks Working with His ‘Split’ Stars in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip

We at Collider are happy to debut an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release of Split, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s taut psychological thriller. The film remains one of 2017’s biggest hits, grossing over $270 million against a budget of just $9 million. The ending had everyone talking, and it’s one of those filmgoing experiences that’s tough to forget, putting Shyamalan squarely back into must-see territory.

In this behind-the-scenes clip, Shyamalan talks about his working relationship with James McAvoy on the film in very candid terms, as cast members like Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley describe the unique experience of working with Shyamalan.

The Blu-ray and DVD release of Split include an alternate ending and deleted scenes, as well as a trio of featurettes—The Making of Split, which dives into the inception of the project; The Many Faces of James McAvoy, which focuses on McAvoy’s performance; and The Filmmaker’s Eye: M. Night Shyamalan, which zeroes in on Night’s technique.

Check out the behind-the-scenes clip in the video below. Split is currently available on Digital HD and will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD on April 18th.