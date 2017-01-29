Weekend Box Office: ‘Split’ Is a Bonafide Hit, Crosses $100 Million

0

Here’s a twist that many may not have seen coming: M. Night Shyamalan is back in the good graces of moviegoers thanks to Split, the writer-director’s latest thriller. The film stars James McAvoy as a man afflicted with two-dozen personalities and who, with mysterious and threatening intentions, kidnaps three girls. The twist at the end seems to be what’s driving audiences to check out Split in the theater, helped out by positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim.

Split is already Shyamalan’s best domestic opening of the decade; for his other directorial efforts, it’s behind only 2002’s Signs, 2004’s The Village, and 2010’s woefully inept but financially successful The Last Airbender. In terms of lifetime domestic gross, Split is still behind those three films and Shyamalan’s Unbreakable and The Sixth Sense, which tops the list with more than $293.5 million. But in only its second weekend, having dropped just 34%, Split has already crossed $100 million globally.

Universal Pictures enjoys the top two spots this weekend with the controversial film A Dog’s Purpose taking the silver medal. Hidden Figures, meanwhile, finished up a spot from Friday’s frame to take the bronze over the sixth installment in the Resident Evil franchise. That fourth-place finish should be enough to push the horror video game adaptation title over the $1 billion mark once all estimates are verified; worst-case scenario for Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich is that Resident Evil joins the billion-dollar franchise club later this week. Not a bad way to close out a feature film franchise!

Meanwhile, Stephen Gaghan‘s Gold is off to a miserable start, racing to the bottom of the weekend’s Top 10. The Matthew McConaughey-starrer bottomed out with a debut of less than $3.5 million; for reference, 2008’s Fool’s Gold ended its debut weekend with nearly $21.6 million.

Here’s a look at how the Top 10 from this weekend’s box office stacked up (via Box Office Mojo):