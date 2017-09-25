First ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Halloween Special Trailer Arrives in Spooky Stop-Motion

0

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special is just around the corner! We’ve seen bits of pieces of the upcoming stop-motion animated episode over the last few months, but as we prepare to enter the Halloween season, this spooky spectacular gets closer and closer. Today, the first full trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom has hit the web and it’s downright delightful (and slightly disturbing if stop-motion animation and sponge-skin bothers you).

SpongeBob SquarePants stars Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, an incurably optimistic sea sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea; Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, SpongeBob’s silly best friend; Roger Bumpass as Squidward, an aloof cashier of The Krusty Krab and SpongeBob’s neighbor; Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob’s boss and greedy owner of The Krusty Krab; Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Bikini Bottom’s only resident rodent aquanaut and scientist; and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton, owner of the Chum Bucket and chief rival of Mr. Krabs.

The cast and crew were on-hand during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to share behind-the-scenes footage from the Halloween special. But now we have our first full look at the episode that will arrive to haunt Nickelodeon on, fittingly, Friday, October 13th at 7pm ET/PT.

Check out the first full trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-kini Bottom below:

See Sponge-BOO SCARE-Pants in a brand new stop motion special! It’s spooky! It’s spongey! It’s stop motion-y! Don’t miss the brand new SpongeBob special, The Legend of Boo-kini Bottom, this Friday the 13th! (Insert evil laugh here!)

Nickelodeon treats viewers to a spooky stop-motion special with the premiere of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom, on Friday, October 13th, at 7p.m. (ET/PT). The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom tells the story of the Flying Dutchman (Brian Doyle-Murray) coming to Bikini Bottom to make sure everyone in town is scared–especially SpongeBob, who seems to be unflappable in his belief that spooky things are actually funny.

Inspired by the visual style of classic stop-motion animation TV specials, Bikini Bottom is decked out for Halloween and features Sandy’s treedome as a mad scientist’s lab, including a giant remotely operated Acorn Monster; Mr. Krabs’ restaurant as “The Horrors of the Chum Bucket,” displaying scenes of Plankton torturing food; and Plankton’s restaurant as “The Horrors of the Krusty Krab,” telling the story of Mr. Krabs turning customers into Krabby Patties and more.

The characters wear Halloween costumes, with SpongeBob as a flower, Patrick as a knight, Sandy as a mad scientist, Mr. Krabs as a dollar bill, Plankton as a devil, Squidward as himself, and Karen as a cat. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom features an original song, “The Scare Song,” written by Mr. Lawrence, music by Eban Schletter and performed by the Flying Dutchman’s crew of pirate ghosts.

The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom was produced at Screen Novelties, a Los Angeles-based stop-motion animation production company, where miniature puppets and sets brought Bikini Bottom to life in three dimensions. The production featured 27 unique sets, across five stages, where 15 boxes of breakfast cereal were used to create texture on Bikini Bottom’s coral reefs; eight pounds of glitter were used to decorate SpongeBob’s Halloween pineapple house; hundreds of popsicle sticks created the planks of the rollercoaster track that Patrick and SpongeBob ride; and “black lights” were used to create a fluorescent glow across the puppets and sets.

The special features various production techniques including: stop-motion puppet animation, marionette puppeteering, hand puppets and 2D hand-drawn animation designed by Sally Cruikshank.

Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller are co-executive producers on SpongeBob SquarePants. The special was written by Mr. Lawrence, with Brian Morante serving as the storyboard director and Jennie Monica as producer. The special is being directed by Mark Caballero and Seamus Walsh, and produced by Chris Finnegan of Screen Novelties.

This is the second time Nickelodeon has partnered with Screen Novelties on a SpongeBob SquarePants stop-motion episode. SpongeBob SquarePants: It’s a SpongeBob Christmas! debuted December 2012 and featured Plankton turning everybody in Bikini Bottom from nice to naughty.

Are you looking forward to the SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special? Be sure to let us know in the comments!