Watch: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Holiday Special Clip Sends the Underwater Pals to the Moon

SpongeBob, Sandy and their “Science Scout” troop take a trip to the moon in a brand-new holiday special of SpongeBob SquarePants, premiering Sunday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

In “SpaceBob MerryPants,” Sandy leads the scouts through space for scientific exploration, where SpongeBob finds life exists in the form of a krabby patty, Sandy studies the moon’s gravitational effect on nuts and Squidward goes to the dark side. After an explosive mishap with a Jack-in-the-Box, the troop is left in an astronomical situation, where they luckily find the one person who can help them out, the big man himself…Santa Claus!

Actor and producer, Lewis Black (Inside Out), lends his voice as Santa Claus, who teaches SpongeBob and friends that working together and thinking outside the box can help solve any problem.

Check out a sneak peek below:

SpongeBob SquarePants stars the voice talent of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks).

SpongeBob fans can also check out the new weekly digital short-form series Bikini Bottom Mysteries, which explores the secrets, scandals, and unsolved mysteries of SpongeBob SquarePants with a new episode every Tuesday on Facebook Watch and YouTube. Produced by Viacom Digital Studios for the fans who grew up watching SpongeBob SquarePants, the seven-episode series takes a closer look at some of the fishier characters in Bikini Bottom like Frank the Fish, Purple Doctor Fish, Harold, Mable and more.

Bikini Bottom Mysteries is the latest of several brand-new shows to debut from Viacom Digital Studios, including: The JoJo & BowBow Show Show; SlimeZone VR Showdown; Nick Trip; and Super League Gaming Minecraft City Champs.

Be sure to tune in to Nickelodeon this Thanksgiving Sunday morning to check out the SpongeBob SquarePants holiday special, “SpaceBob MerryPants”!