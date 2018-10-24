Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: New ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie’ to Be an Origin Story Scored by Hans Zimmer

On today’s episode of Movie Talk. Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • According to Cartoon Brew, president of Paramount Animation Mireille Soria revealed that the new The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie will be an origin story with Hans Zimmer scoring the film.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Richard Linklater is set to write and direct a biopic about noted comedian Bill Hicks who passed away in 1994.
  • Deadline is reporting that Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are lining up a feature film adaptation of David Grann‘s true crime novel Killers of the Flower Moon.
  • In an interview with EW, The Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco reveals that the next The Purge movie might be the last one in the series.
  • Netflix releases a trailer for their apocalyptic thriller Bird Box directed by Suzanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, and Trevante Rhodes.
