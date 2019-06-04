‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Prequel Series ‘Kamp Koral’ Gets Greenlight at Nickelodeon

0

Because an IP that doesn’t keep producing isn’t an IP worth having, Nickelodeon is moving ahead with a SpongeBob Squarepants prequel series, Kamp Koral, which will detail some details of the lovable main character’s life as a 10-year-old at sleepaway camp. The CGI series will run 13 episodes and will begin production this month. Per Variety:

“SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon and the greenlight for ‘Kamp Koral’ is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world,” said Ramsey Naito, EVP of animation production and development at Nickelodeon. “Kamp Koral” will see SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller are co-executive producers on the series.

SpongeBob was a little after my Nickelodeon time (the series premiered in 1999), but it’s definitely been one of the biggest hits in the network’s history if not the biggest hit. If continuing the story brings in a new generation of viewers or keeps the fans happy, who am I to argue.

Also, it’s not like Kamp Koral is now the new face of SpongeBob. The movies are going to continue with It’s A Wonderful Sponge currently in development from Paramount Animation and slated for release less than a year from now. The upcoming movie tells the story of how SpongeBob came to Bikini Bottom and got his squarepants. Personally, I think that’s a lot of mythologizing for a children’s cartoon show that’s supposed to be inherently silly (as opposed to something a little more mature like Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Legend of Korra), but there’s nothing wrong with having fun with a fun character like SpongeBob, who lives in a pineapple under the sea.