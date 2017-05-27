This Week in Animation: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ and ‘Ben 10’ Renewed

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

The big news in animation renewals this week included a Season 12 order for SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon and a Season 2 renewal for the new Ben 10 series on Cartoon Network. The Hotel Transylvania animated series already unveiled its Disney Channel debut date, along with the news that a series of animated shorts titled Marvel’s Ant-Man will also be coming to the network. On Cartoon Network, production has commenced on an all new redesign of DC Super Hero Girls, while at HBO, a major project between the network and Jon Stewart has fallen through.

In animated movie news, we have now seen the first posters for the My Little Pony movie and Genndy Tartakovsky‘s new short film Puppy!, in addition to a fun new clip for Captain Underpants, the release date for The Angry Birds Movie 2. There’s also a trailer for Seoul Station, the super violent, animated prequel to Train to Busan. On the more artsy side of things, there’s a very cool Women in Animation summit coming to Annecy this year, plus the reveal of a new stop-motion animated music video from the studio that animated the Oscar-nominated Anomalisa. You can find news on all that and more below!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!