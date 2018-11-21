Reilly & Coogan Are Laurel & Hardy in New ‘Stan & Ollie’ Trailer

0

Sony Pictures Classics has released the official US trailer for the upcoming biopic Stan & Ollie, which chronicles the later years of the iconic comedy duo “Laurel & Hardy.” The film stars John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel, and it covers the duo’s variety hall tour of Britain in 1953. At this point in time, the two were no longer the kings of comedy or even the closest of friends, but through the tour they saw their fame re-ignited and friendship strengthened.

This movie looks very sweet, and I’m curious to check it out. While Reilly is now best-known for his goofy comedic roles, he’s a terrific dramatic actor, and I love that Stan & Ollie and The Sisters Brothers are seeing him return to his roots so-to-speak, in a way that reminds audiences just how good he really is.

Check out the new Stan & Ollie trailer below. Written by Jeff Pope and directed by Jon S. Baird, the film also stars Nina Arianda, Shirley Henderson, Danny Huston, and Rufus Jones. Stan & Ollie opens in theaters in NY and LA on December 28th.