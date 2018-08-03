‘Stan & Ollie’: First Look at Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as Legendary Comedy Duo

0

A first look at the upcoming biopic Stan & Ollie has been released. The film stars Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel and John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy, who made up the legendary comedy duo Laurel & Hardy. The film focuses on the pair’s triumphant farewell tour across the UK and Ireland. The movie is set to close out the BFI London Film Festival on October 21st.

It’s getting to be a crowded awards season, but this definitely feels like one worth making time for, as London Film Festival artistic director Tricia Tuttle explains:

“We’re delighted to be closing the BFI London Film Festival with this beautiful tribute to cinema’s early comedy odd couple, Laurel & Hardy. A truly funny and touching story about a tender life-long friendship, Jon Baird’s film is also a must for movie fans, exploring the twilight years of two megawatt performers who had a meteoric rise to fame. These two prove that true comic timing is eternal, and it’s a perfect end to the Festival as the BFI looks ahead to our major UK-wide Comedy Genius season this autumn, as well as a month-long Laurel & Hardy season at BFI Southbank in January.”

And hey, if Stan & Ollie is a success, maybe it will make way for an Abbott and Costello movie!

Check out the image below. Stan & Ollie does not currently have a U.S. release date.

Here’s the synopsis for Stan & Ollie: