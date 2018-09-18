‘Stan & Ollie’ Trailer Features Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the Iconic Comedy Duo

0

Entertainment One UK has released the Stan & Ollie trailer. The film follows the iconic comedy duo of Stan Laurel (Steve Coogan) and Oliver Hardy (John C. Reilly) as they embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland as their golden era is long behind them. As they make their way through the tour, their friendship is tested as old grudges begin to surface.

This looks like an incredibly nice movie, and we’ve never really gotten a movie about Laurel & Hardy before. With two talented performers in the lead role, I’m eager to see their take on these two legendary comic performers and their relationship behind the scenes. The only jarring part is that Hardy’s wife, Lucille, is played by Shirley Henderson, who I have a tough time seeing as anyone other than Moaning Myrtle from Harry Potter. But that’s on me, not the movie.

Check out the Stan & Ollie trailer below. The film opens in the U.K. on January 11th and also stars Nina Arianda and Danny Huston. No U.S. release date has been announced, but Sony Pictures Classics will distribute the movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stan & Ollie: