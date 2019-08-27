Exclusive: Watch a Never-Before-Seen ‘Stand By Me’ Deleted Scene Featuring Jerry O’Connell

0

The classic coming-of-age movie Stand By Me is getting a new Blu-Ray release and it comes loaded with never-before-seen and alternate scenes, including one featuring Jerry O’Connell‘s character Vern. The 1986 movie was adapted from a Stephen King novella of the same name was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, and Corey Feldman in addition to O’Connell.

Framed as a flashback, Stand By Me follows four friends — Gordie (Wheaton), Chris (Phoenix), Teddy (Feldman), and Vern (O’Connell) — as they set out in search of the dead body of a missing boy. The journey takes some unexpected turns, testing the boys’ friendship and their mettle along the way.

In a new, never-before-seen clip, viewers are treated to some light comedy from a young O’Connell. His character, Vern, is seen sitting at the kitchen table, hurriedly trying to finish up his lunch while trying to get out the door to meet up with the rest of the gang. He’s quickly thwarted by his mother, who insists that he finish everything on his plate before he leaves the house. Vern is having none of it and finds a clever way to please his mom and get going on what he’s sure will be the adventure of a lifetime.

The Vern clip is just one of a handful of never-before-seen and alternate scenes featured on the new Stand By Me 4K Ultra-HD Blu-Ray available now. Other features include reunion commentary from Reiner, Wheaton, and Feldman, a director-only commentary track featuring Reiner, and a making-of featurette titled “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me“.

Check out the exclusive clip featured on the Stand By Me 4K Ultra-HD Blu-Ray release below:

