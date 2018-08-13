Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Star Trek 4’ Might Lose Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine over Salary

by      August 13, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, August 13th, 2018) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. The Meg opened above expectations with $45.3 million haul over the weekend to grab the #1 spot away from Mission: Impossible – Fallout which came in second with $20 million.
  • Disney released a first image of Liu Yifei as Mulan from their upcoming live action adaptation of the animated classic.
  • THR is reporting that talks between Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media with Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth for Star Trek 4 have broken down with both sides walking away from the table.
  • THR reports that It Follows director David Robert Mitchell has been tapped to adapt horror short They Hear It for Legendary Entertainment.
mulan-liu-yifei-social

Image via Disney

Related Content
Previous Article
‘The Happytime Murders’ Red-Band Trailer Relishes Acclaim from Twitter Users
Next Article
Watch: 'Lucifer' Cast Announces Season 4 Is Filming with New BTS Video
Tags

Latest News