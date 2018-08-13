Movie Talk: ‘Star Trek 4’ Might Lose Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine over Salary

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, August 13th, 2018) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Warner Bros. The Meg opened above expectations with $45.3 million haul over the weekend to grab the #1 spot away from Mission: Impossible – Fallout which came in second with $20 million.
- Disney released a first image of Liu Yifei as Mulan from their upcoming live action adaptation of the animated classic.
- THR is reporting that talks between Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media with Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth for Star Trek 4 have broken down with both sides walking away from the table.
- Exclusive: Collider is reporting that Oz Perkins has signed on to direct Gretel and Hansel for Orion Pictures. Perkins is the director of A24’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Netflix’s I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House starring Ruth Wilson.
- THR reports that It Follows director David Robert Mitchell has been tapped to adapt horror short They Hear It for Legendary Entertainment.