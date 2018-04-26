‘Star Trek 4′ Taps S.J. Clarkson as Franchise’s First Female Director

0

Star Trek 4 is set to make franchise history. Jessica Jones and The Defenders director S.J. Clarkson has been tapped to direct the tentpole sci-fi sequel, making her the first female to direct a Star Trek movie in franchise history.

Paramount’s Jim Gianopulos confirmed the studio is developing two Star Trek films during his CinemaCon presentation today — a sequel to their existing franchise and the mysterious Quentin Tarantino project, which recently landed The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith.

Details on Star Trek 4 are still under wraps, but the film is expected tol see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Captain Kirk’s (Chris Pine) father, who died in the opening scene to 2009’s Star Trek. Per the report, the film is said to feature a time travel plot point that allows Pine’s Kirk to encounter his father. The script comes from J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay with J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber producing through Bad Robot, alongside executive producers David Ellison and Dana Goldberg of Skydance Media.

Zachary Quinto is also set to return. Quinto and Pine got big time raises when they signed on for a fourth film back in 2015, but according to THR, the studio doesn’t have acting deals with other cast members including Simon Pegg, John Cho, Zoe Saldana and Karl Urban. That means some pricey new contracts will have to be drawn up.

Clarkson is a veteran TV director who’s become best known in recent years for her work on Netflix, especially in their ever-growing Marvel universe. Outside the superhero gig, Clarkson also directed hit TV shows like Dexter, Orange is the New Black, Bates Motel, and Banshee. Most recently, she directed all four episodes of the miniseries Collateral.